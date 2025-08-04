Falcons: Coaches Should Get Same $100,000 As Players, Adeboye Tells Tinubu

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday saluted President Bola Tinubu for his cash gifts and houses to the Super Falcons for winning the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria came from goals down to beat Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses 3-2 at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on July 26.

Tinubu at a reception in Abuja announced a cash gift of $100,000 to each member of the victorious team, $50,000 to the coaches and back – room staff, a three bedroom apartment and a national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

However, in his sermon titled: ‘The Winning Team’ at the monthly Thanksgiving Service at RCCG’s National Headquarters in Lagos, Adeboye said coach Justin Madugu and his team deserved the same compensation package as the players, emphasising the crucial role of coaches is to the success of any sporting team. The cleric said: “I thank the President for the gift to the Falcons.

“However, I don’t agree that coaches should receive less than the players. Without the coaches, the team would not succeed. God bless the coaches—we need them.”

He added: “Mr. President did well by rewarding the players and officials. “No one associates with failure. You cannot go into a competition with the plan to fail.

“I was not surprised at the rewards because they were rewarded for their diligence and skills. “We have to commend these players and most especially their coaches.

“The players are nothing without the coaches who put them through various drills in preparation for every game. “I was not happy that the cash rewards announced for coaches were smaller.

“They deserve more. I was a sportsman myself, and I can testify that the coaches play a key role in results. They work day and night to prepare athletes.”

Adeboye stressed that there were three basic things to be noted for winning. He said: “You must know how to win, you must work extra hard to win and you must protect your weak points to win.”

According to the GO, there is also an element of luck in winning, just as the application of wisdom plays a key role in getting results.

Adeboye brought his point home with various personal experiences as a former athlete in his school days at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.