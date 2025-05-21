Falcons Coach To Unleash Ajibade, Nnadozie, Payne, Others On Cameroon In Friendlies

Share

Super Falcons head coach, Justine Madugu, has invited 23 players for two friendly matches against Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses.

Top names on the list include team captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Michelle Alozie, midfielder Toni Payne, and forward Rinsola Babajide.

Also called up are experienced defender Osinachi Ohale, Oluwatosin Demehin, Shukurat Oladipo, midfielders Deborah Abiodun, and Jennifer Echegini, and attackers Ifeoma Onumonu and Francisca Ordega.

The first match will be played on Saturday, May 31 at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo, while the second game will take place on Tuesday, June 3 at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta.

Nigeria is using the matches to prepare for the upcoming 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, which runs from July 5 to 26. Cameroon, who didn’t qualify for the tournament, will use the games to stay sharp for future competitions.

All 23 players are expected to report to camp at the Am2pm Hotel in Ijebu-Ode on Monday, May 26.

