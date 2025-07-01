Falcons Coach Plays Down Ghana Win, Focuses On WAFCON Glory

Despite a convincing 3-1 victory over Ghana’s Black Queens in a friendly match on Sunday, Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu, has urged fans not to get carried away, saying the team still has more work to do ahead of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The match played behind closed doors at the Ziaida Palace Benslimane field in Casablanca, saw Chinwendu Ihezuo, Asisat Oshoala, and team captain Rasheedat Ajibade all get on the scoresheet as Nigeria outclassed their West African rivals.

While the result was a morale booster, Coach Madugu made it clear the main focus remains on preparing well for the WAFCON tournament, which kicks off on Saturday.

He added that the Falcons are keeping their eyes on “Mission X”, their target to win the tournament and bring home the title once again.

“The match gave us the opportunity of having the full squad together to really assess our strength as a team, and build on team cohesion, coordination and various combinations.

“It will always be a work in progress, but we are very focused on our realisable and achievable target of Mission X. The girls are ready and are showing real hunger for victory and team spirit is high. We are looking forward to our first match on Sunday against Tunisia.”

Madugu’s impressive record with the Super Falcons continues to grow. Under his guidance, the team qualified for the 2024 Olympics by defeating Ethiopia and also secured a spot in the 13th Women’s AFCON by beating Cape Verde.

He has also led the Falcons to several strong friendly results, including wins over Algeria, Cameroon, and a goalless draw with Portugal in Lisbon. “We will keep working on our weak areas,” Madugu concluded.

“I believe by the time we play our first match, we will be ready.” The Super Falcons remain one of the favourites to win the WAFCON title, and with a focused team and experienced coach, they are gearing up for a strong start in Morocco.