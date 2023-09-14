Falcons coach not sacked, NFF clarifies

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has debunked insinuations suggesting it turned down the opportunity to renew the contract of the Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, saying it has mandated its Technical Committee to conclude discussion with the coach on a fresh term.

The Federation ignited insinuation that it had disengaged with Waldrum in a communiqué it issued after its committee meeting on Monday when it said: ‘The NFF Board resolved to be thorough and ensure meritocracy in the composition of new coaching crews for the various women’s national teams (Super Falcons, Falconets, and Flamingos) within the shortest possible time, as the Super Falcons and Falconets have crucial qualifying fixtures for major championships in a matter of weeks.” However, in a press statement signed by its Media Director, Demola Olajire, on yesterday, the Federation insisted it is still working with Waldrum on a fresh contract. “We have given the Technical Committee the go-ahead to hold talks with Randy Waldrum as we consider an extension of his current contract with the NFF.

They have to do this quickly as the team has a Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match next week. “The man has done well by leading the team to an impressive outing at the FIFA World Cup,” NFF President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, was quoted in the statement. Waldrum steered the nine-time African champions to the Round of 16 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand, with the Super Falcons unbeaten in regulation time in any of their four matches, before a penalty shootout defeat by England. Waldrum signed a two-year contract with Africa’s darling women’s team in 2021, during which he led them to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Down Under.