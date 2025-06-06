Falcons Coach Begs For More Friendlies

Share

Super Falcons coach, Justin Madugu, has said his team would have loved to play more friendly games ahead of the 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco later in July this year.

He made the request after the team defeated the Lioness of Cameroon in an international friendly game played at the refurbished MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta, on Tuesday, June 3, with two goals from captain, Rasheedat Ajibade.

Madugu, who was happy with the win and the progress of the team ahead of the WAFCON said the squad remains a work in progress and would have loved the team to play more friendly games after missing the first leg of the friendly tie against Cameroon due to the late arrival of the Lioness.

“As we all know, for us, it is still a work in progress. We are still trying to put our act together, our finishing touches to our preparations. And I think they did very well,” he said.

“I must confess, we would have appreciated the opportunity of playing more games so that we can put to test our philosophy and the strategies we intend to adopt in the Nations Cup.

“It could also have given us the opportunity of allowing a lot of other players to see what they can also do, having which we’ll be able to now determine who are who.

“But we have to make do with what we have and then try as much as possible to maximize these opportunities and to ensure that we do our best and get the girls very prepared before the WAFCON.”

