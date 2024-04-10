Falcons Break 16-year Jinx, Pick Olympic Ticket

Nigeria’s Super Falcons played out a goalless draw with South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in Pretoria yesterday night to qualify for the women’s football event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this summer. It is Nigeria’s first qualification since 2008 at the Beijing Games. The 1-0 slim edge gained by the nine-time African champions when they hosted the South Africans in Abuja last Friday was enough to see the Falcons through to the Games.

Rasheedat Ajibade of Atletico Madrid Femeni scored that goal from the penalty spot to now qualify Nigeria on a 1-0 aggregate to Paris. Coach Randy Waldrum named the same lineup from the first leg, with Asisat Oshoala starting from the bench once again. The first half was pretty balanced, with Nigeria and South Africa cancelling out each other.

The level of play was quite brilliant as both teams opted to play from the back rather than launch long balls from defence to attack. However, very few chances fell to both sides, as both defences were tight. Nnadozie was hardly called to action, as South Africa failed to fashion out clear-cut chances in the first half. On the other hand, the Super Falcons had one shot on target, as Ihezuo header from Ajibade’s cross was well saved.

South Africa was much better in the second half, but they were neutralized by the Super Falcons’ setup. They did have a good chance in the 70th minute, but Nnadozie was alert, as she saved Sinxolo’s strike. The Paris FC shot-stopper made another good save in the 86th minute to keep Nigeria in control of the game.