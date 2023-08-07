Falcons bid to fly past Lionesses

Nigeria and England will come headto-head today in a fight for a place in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 quarter-finals and the Super Falcons are confident they can fly past the Lioness. The odd appeared stacked against the Falcons to progress from a group that had hosts and the Olympics champions Australia and former winners of the World Cup, Canada but the Nigerian ladies avoided defeat to book a spot in the round of 16. With the African champions having made it to the knockout rounds in previous tournaments, there is hope they can replicate their past successes and create a major upset in the ongoing Women’s World Cup.

They face the Lionesses, a team that boasts a rich footballing history and is considered one of the favourites in the tournament. However, Nigerian fans and football enthusiasts worldwide believe that anything is possible in the beautiful game, and the Super Falcons have proven their mettle on numerous occasions. Led by their coach, Randy Waldrum, the Nigerian team is determined to make a statement and showcase their talent on the world stage. With players like Asisat Oshoala, a key figure in the Barcelona squad, the Super Falcons possess the firepower to trouble any opponent’s defence. While the odds may be stacked against them, the Super Falcons are no strangers to challenging the status quo and defying expectations. Even the most fearsome foes can’t stand a chance against them due to their spirit and tenacity, and as they tackle the Lionesses, the world awaits the outcome of the tie.

There were doubts about Oshoala’s fitness but Waldrum has passed the striker fit and could get involved from the start “She’s fit and ready to go,” said Waldrum. “She’s ready to perform whatever we ask of her. “She’s key, you saw her coming off the bench against Australia and saw how important she was. “She’s a special striker with strength and speed and intelligence in her runs and movements, she’s a big piece of what we do and it’s good to have her fit.” England received a significant boost with star midfielder, Keira Walsh, back in full training but Waldrum seems unfazed by the possibility of the player’s comeback as his team gets ready to play the European Champions. “Kind of like what we had to do with Sam Kerr. We didn’t know and had to prepare with her there and without,” he revealed. Super Falcons forward Uchenna Kanu acknowledged the quality of the Lionesses, especially the threat the Chelsea star Lauren James possesses.