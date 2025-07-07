Falcons Begin WAFCON Mission With Comfortable 3-0 Win Over Tunisia

The Super Falcons got off to a flying start in their quest for a 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title with a convincing 3-0 win over Tunisia yesterday evening at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco.

The team wasted no time in taking control of the match. Just four minutes after kickoff, Asisat Oshoala, six-time African Player of the Year, opened the scoring with a clever header.

The chance came from a freekick taken by Rinsola Babajide from the left. Although defender Ashleigh Plumptre missed her touch, Oshoala timed her run perfectly to meet the ball and glance it past Tunisian goalkeeper Soulaima Jabrani. Falcons kept the pressure on.

Oshoala almost got her second in the 16th minute after connecting with a cross from Toni Payne, but a Tunisian defender managed to block her shot. Deborah Abiodun also tried her luck with a long-range shot in the 37th minute, but it lacked power.

However, just before halftime, Babajide – who had been lively on the flanks doubled Nigeria’s lead. She raced past her marker Chaima Alabbassi and blasted a powerful shot that beat Jabrani for the Falcons’ second goal.

Ashleigh Plumptre thought she had made it three just before the break with a header from a corner, but the goal was ruled out. In the second half, the Nigerian ladies continued to dominate.

Plumptre tested the Tunisian keeper again with a strong shot, while Esther Okoronkwo, who came on as a substitute, created several dangerous chances, including a sharp cross that narrowly missed a connection in front of goal.

Osinachi Ohale missed a golden opportunity from close range in the 62nd minute, while at the other end, she was lucky not to concede a penalty after a challenge on Tunisia’s lively forward, Salma Zemzem.

Okoronkwo remained active and almost scored in the 81st minute when she turned a defender and unleashed a powerful shot that hit the upright.