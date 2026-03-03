Falcons Aim For Redemption Against Lionesses In Second Friendly

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are out to erase the disappointment of Saturday’s loss when they take on Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses in the second of two friendly matches at Yaoundé’s Military Stadium today.

Both sides are fine-tuning preparations for this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco. The reigning African champions went down 1-0 in the first encounter after Yvana Mbomezomo struck in added time to beat debutant goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor.

Despite conceding late, Erhabor impressed with a calm and composed performance in her first outing for the Falcons.

Second-half substitutes Joy Omewa, Precious Christopher, Folashade Ijamilusi, Esther Onyenezide and Michelle Alozie pushed for an equaliser, but Cameroon keeper Ange Bawou stood tall to preserve the Lionesses’ narrow victory.

Coach Justin Madugu is expected to tweak both tactics and personnel for Tuesday’s clash. Nigeria, who edged Cameroon 1-0 in the 2016 Women’s AFCON final, will be determined to respond and assert their authority.