Falcons aim for first Olympic berth in 16 years against Cameroon

The Nigerian women’s football team, the Super Falcons, are poised for a crucial showdown with their Cameroonian counterparts in Abuja today as they continue their bid to secure a spot in the women’s football event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Having last competed at the Olympics in China 2008, where they exited in the group stage, the Falcons have faced setbacks in subsequent qualifying campaigns.

Cameroon dashed their hopes for London 2012, while Equatorial Guinea and Cote d’Ivoire prevented their participation in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, respectively. Now, the Falcons find themselves in a decisive clash with Cameroon as they aim to progress to the next stage of qualification, having overcome Ethiopia in the second round. Following a goalless draw in the first leg held in Douala last Friday, the Nigerian team will be eager to finish the job as they host the Cameroonian side in Abuja today. Meanwhile, head coach, Randy Waldrum and Captain Rasheedat Ajibade are confident Falcons will overcome the challenge of Cameroon and reach the final round of the African qualifying series for this year’s Women’s Olympic Football Tournament in France.

Waldrum led his ladies to a scoreless draw in the first leg in Douala on Friday, with the Nigerians rueing a disallowed goal by Jennifer Echegini early in the second half. Both squads then joined the same flight from Douala into Abuja yesterday morning. “We played a good game in Douala and we are confident of our chances to get the ticket in Abuja. It was never going to be easy having only a few days together with the girls, but we will make the best of the opportunities that we can create on home ground on Monday,” said Waldrum. Ajibade, who scored the lone Nigeria goal that threw Cameroon’s Lionesses out of the Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco 19 months ago, and also netted two of the goals that eliminated Ethiopia in the second round of this qualifying series, says the Falcons have no fear of whatever the arch-rivals can bring to the turf of the MKO Abiola National Stadium.

“Our objective remains to get the Olympics ticket. I have never played at the Olympics and that is the case with an overwhelming majority of players in this team. We are determined to take this opportunity. We have another 90 minutes to make our claim to the final-round ticket and we are focused on a positive result. However, Coach Jean-Baptiste Bisseck is also confident of the ability of his Lionesses to turn the table against the nine-time African champions in Nigeria’s administrative capital. “We will play on the Abuja field as if we are playing at home. Cameroon will not entertain any fear. The Lionesses are prepared to win and make progress.”