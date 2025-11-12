Falconets Trounce Ghana’s Princesses To Win WAFU B U-20

Janet Akekoromowei and Ramotalahi Kareem were again among the goals as Nigeria’s Falconets routed their Ghanaian counterparts 3-0 yesterday morning, to emerge champions of the WAFU B U20 Girls Tournament in the Bénin Republic.

The Princesses, 3-1 losers to the two-time FIFA World Cup silver-medallists when both teams clashed at the same Stade Omnisport d’Adjohoun on Saturday, were unable to stop the rampaging Nigerians, who were 2-0 up before the 25th minute, courtesy goals by Akekoromowei (17th minute) and Alaba Olabiyi (24th minute).

Akekoromowie netted twice against the Ghanaians on Saturday, while Kareem got a brace against the Beninoise on Sunday.

Victory propelled the Falconets to nine points and a goals difference (they have scored thrice in each of their three games) to claim the trophy in the three-team tournament, with Ghana’s Princesses on six points after victories over the host nation.