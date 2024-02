Nigerian duo, Opeyemi Ajakaye and Esther Onyenedezie have joined the Spanish Iberdrola side, Madrid CFF. Ajakaye and Onyenedezie linked up with Madrid CFF from Nigeria Women’s Football League outfit, Robo Queens.

The two players joined the growing list of Nigerian players plying their trade in the Spanish top flight. Ajakaye featured prominently for the Nigeria U-17 Women’s side, that won bronze at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2022