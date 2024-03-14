Falconets Focused On Ultimate Prize – Shobowale

Falconets midfielder, Olushola Shobowale, has reiterated the commitment of the team in ensuring that their ultimate goal at the 13th African Games is achieved. Nigeria booked a place in the semifinals after thrashing Senegal 4-0 in the U-20 Women’s Football event at the Cape Coast sports stadium.

“We sealed a place in the semifinal of the Africa Games in Accra, Ghana by defeating Senegal 4-0,” she said.

“We are staying committed and focused on the ultimate prize.” The Falconets won the gold medal in the women’s football event of the 12th African Games that took place in Rabat, Morocco in 2019.