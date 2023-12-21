Falconets Coach Invites 25 for Burundi

The head coach of the Falconets, Chris Danjuma, has invited 25 players to participate in the team’s upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against Burundi in 2024.

Some of the notable players on the list include Comfort Folorunso, Taiwo Afolabi, and Aminat Bello. The players have been asked to report to camp in Abuja on Wednesday, December 27.

In the previous round, the Falconets defeated Tanzania with a 3-2 aggregate score. The first leg of the fixture against Burundi will be held in Bujumbura between the January 12 and 14, with the return leg taking place at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on January 20.

The winner of the fixture will advance to the final round of the qualification series, with matches scheduled for March 2024.