Falcon Secures N19.41bn Debt Facility From Chapel Hill Denham NIDF

Falcon Corporation Limited has reportedly said it has successfully closed N19.41 billion facility from the Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF).

In a statement seen on Friday, it stated that the proceeds of the loan are earmarked for the development of a state-of-the-art 15,000 metric ton Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage facility and a dedicated jetty situated in Rumuolumeni, Saipem/Aker Base Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

The statement said that the project, which it stated has reached an advanced stage, is being carried out in two (2) distinct phases, with the initial phase focusing on the construction of a 10,000 metric ton spherical tank (consisting of 2 tanks, each with a capacity of 5,000 metric tons), a dedicated jetty.

It added that there is other associated infrastructure, which is to be followed by the development of an additional 5,000 metric tons of storage at a later date.

Managing Director of Falcon Corporation Ltd, Prof. Joe Ezigbo, said: “At Falcon, we consider our investments in the Gas industry as a national service first. This is why over the past almost thirty years, we have continued to expand our footprints within the industry, despite the various challenges within the environment. Gas development is our contribution to nation building and we remain unrelenting in this regard.

“We positioned our LPG facility strategically in proximity to major Gas sources and navigable water routes. The Project is set to facilitate and enhance more direct procurement and distribution of LPG, which will dramatically lower conventional delivery and storage costs. Beyond economic gains, we anticipate significant social benefits including job creation, income growth, health improvements, and environmental sustainability as our customers and communities transition to cleaner fuel options on a larger scale.”

The Deputy Managing Director and Co-Founder of Falcon, Mrs Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, said: “As a progressive company, deeply committed to the growth and advancement of Nigeria’s domestic Gas industry, we are expanding our investments across the Gas industry value chain, from our traditional role in the downstream sector to our current midstream investments, and positioning for an intended upstream play.

“We are fully aligned with the nation’s aspirations to leverage gas for industrialization, and our primary energy transition fuel, with a strong focus on its use for power and cooking.

“LPG’s characteristics, such as portability, high energy value, low emissions, and reduced carbon footprint, make it an ideal choice for cooking and other industrial uses.

“The Project aims to ensure the availability of LPG and deepen its market penetration and adoption within the catchment areas, contributing to the mitigation of ecosystem damage and greenhouse emissions caused by the use of other traditional fuels.”

Chief Executive Officer of Chapel Hill Denham, Mr Bolaji Balogun, said: “Chapel Hill Denham is pleased to support the integrated LPG infrastructure in Rivers State as this will not only increase domestic LPG consumption but also help in achieving one of the critical sustainable development goals aimed at reducing carbon emissions, air pollution, and habitat loss resulting from the use of firewood for cooking by more than 30 million households.

“The Project is also in line with the Federal Government of Nigeria’s objective of increasing the adoption of LPG as auto fuel and a replacement of diesel for power generation.”

Mrs Audrey Joe-Ezigbo had yet to reply to the text message sent to her for confirmation at press time.