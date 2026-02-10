Falcon Corporation Secures ‘A’ Long-Term, ‘A1’ Short-Term Credit Ratings From Agusto & Co

Falcon Corporation Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous gas companies, has received an “A” long-term and “A1” shortterm corporate credit rating with a stable outlook from Agusto & Co., Pan-African’s foremost credit rating agency.

According to Agusto & Co., the assigned ratings reflect Falcon’s strong financial position, underpinned by sustained gas demand driven by industrialisation, growing domestic power generation needs, and energy transition pressures, within the company’s exclusive distribution rights in designated franchise areas.

A statement also explained that the ratings also recognised the company’s strong, sustainable operating cash flow, supported by favourable terms of trade and long-term gas supply contracts with industrial and commercial customers.

Commenting on the rating, Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Corporation Limited,Audrey Joe – Ezigbo, said, “This rating affirms the resilience of our business model, the strength of our operations, and the clarity of our long-term strategy.

For over three decades, Falcon has remained committed to developing gas infrastructure that supports Nigeria’s industrial growth, energy security, and environmental stewardship. We are pleased that Agusto & Co.’s assessment reflects the discipline, expertise, consistency, strategic foresight, and strong governance frameworks that define our approach to delivering value.”

Also speaking on the rating, Chief Financial Officer of Falcon Corporation Limited, Nelson Walter, said: “We continue to uphold a disciplined financial strategy, prioritising the development of a robust balance sheet that supports our sustainable growth ambitions.

Our investments are strategically targeted to optimise asset utilisation, broaden revenue streams, and strengthen long-term financial stability. This rating underscores the confidence in our financial leadership and growth outlook.”