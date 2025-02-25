Falcon Achieves 1m Man-Hour Without Injury On LPG Project

Share

The Managing Director/ Founder, Falcon Corporation Limited, Prof. Joe Ezigbo, has said the company achieved one million manhours without a lost time injury (LTI) in the ongoing 15,000MT LPG storage facility project in Port Harcourt.

In a statement, he also said the accomplishment underscored Falcon’s dedication to best practices and safety standards across its operations and management.

He added that it showcased the effectiveness of Falcon’s safety protocols and training programs. He also reassured of the company’s commitment to maintaining high standards in environmental, health, safety, and quality management.

He added that the company was committed to safety as a core part of its corporate culture, stressing that the achievement showcased the effectiveness of Falcon’s safety protocols and training programmes.

He further said the company adhered to rigorous national and global standards, adopting innovative strategies to enhance workplace safety.

Ezeigbo explained that the project was a 15,000 metric tonnes capacity Liquefied Petroleum Gas(LPG) storage facility with jetty access for marine activities located in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He added the facility was constructed in over 110,000sqm of land for end-to-end LPG delivery to distributors and off takers for throughput activities.

He said: “This milestone reflects our team’s dedication to creating a safe work environment and our continuous pursuit of operational excellence.

“Falcon ‘Target Zero’ of no harm to people, equipment and environment is the key driver to this accomplishment. Working 1millon man-hours without LTI aligns with Falcon’s strategic objective and mission to deliver superior solutions through operational excellence, people and partnership.

“We are committed to upholding stringent safety standards to ensure that every stakeholder returns home safely.”

Share

Please follow and like us: