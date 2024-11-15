Falana’s Outburst On Judges Houses Mere Emotion, Sentiment – Wike’s Aide

Share

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media to the FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka has countered Femi Falana ( SAN), saying the Human Activist and senior lawyer’s opinion on the construction of houses for judicial officers by Wike was a mere emotion and sentiment.

Recall that Falana had accused the FCT Minister of taking steps that are unconstitutional and an attempt to compromise the judiciary.

Wike’s aide in response to the claims said that such a position was uncalled for by a senior lawyer of Falana’s status.

Lere Olayinka, in a statement issued on Friday, argued that there was nothing wrong in the Federal Government’s policy of providing accommodations for judges as well as officials of other arms of government.

He said, “There have been pockets of criticism against construction of the houses, the latest coming from Falana, who insinuated that such action was capable of influencing the judges by saying, “You cannot be seen to be giving cars or houses to judges who are going to determine your cases.

Olayinka, urged Falana and other critics of the policy to be more concerned about making the judges comfortable and secured to do their jobs rather than dissipating energy on the executive arm of government doing its own duties.

He added that “even in the United States of America where Supreme Court justices are seen as affiliated to political parties, right things are still done by the justices.

“ Apart from the fact that the U.S. Supreme Court justices are nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate, the names of potential nominees are often recommended by senators or sometimes by members of the House who are of the President’s political party.

“The Judicial Conference of the United States, and the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts do not play any role in the nomination and confirmation of the justices”, he added.

