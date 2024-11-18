Falana Writes FG, AGF Over Installment Of Baruwa As NURTW President

Share

Nigerian human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana has called on President Bola Tinubu-led Government to promptly reinstate Tajudeen Baruwa as the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) President.

In a press statement released on Monday, Falana specifically appealed to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure adherence to the rulings of the National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal.

Speaking in the statement, Falana recounted the events of August 2023, when the National Secretariat of the NURTW was allegedly stormed by armed assailants who killed the security personnel on duty, took control of the secretariat, and forcibly removed Baruwa from his position as President of the Union.

Falana emphasized that following the successful legal challenge against that takeover, the courts have affirmed and acknowledged Comrade Baruwa as the legitimate President of the NURTW.

Read the full press release below:

FG SHOULD RESTORE COMRADE TAJUDEEN BARUWA AS PRESIDENT OF NURTW WITHOUT DELAY

“On August 28, 2023, a gang of armed thugs invaded the National Secretariat of the National Union of Road Transport Workers at Abuja. One of the security men guarding the said Secretariat was killed by the armed invaders.

At the end of the violent invasion, the Secretariat was seized while the elected President, Comrade Tajudeen Baruwa and members of his Executive were arrested and charged with murder before a Magistrate Court in the Federal Capital Territory. However, the charge of murder was withdrawn and struck out after the successful but illegal seizure of the Secretariat!

As a law-abiding citizen, Comrade Baruwa approached the National Industrial Court for legal redress. In a judgment delivered on March 11, 2024, the Court confirmed Comrade Baruwa and members of his Executive as the elected leaders of the NURTW.

Dissatisfied with the judgment, the opponents of Comrade Baruwa appealed to the Court of Appeal. On November 8, 2024, the Court of Appeal delivered its judgment. The Justices of the Court dismissed the appeal and confirmed the judgment of the National Industrial Court which had recognised Comrade Baruwa as the President of the NURTW.

In view of the foregoing, we call on the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN and the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun to ensure that Comrade Baruwa is restored to his office in strict compliance with the judgments of the National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal.”

