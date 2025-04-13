Share

Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has called on Nigerian youths to rise up and reclaim the country from the grip of poor leadership and underdevelopment.

Falana gave this charge on Saturday while addressing participants at the sixth Annual Youth Leadership Conference, themed Resilience, Innovation, Social Responsibility and Entrepreneurship (RISE 2025), held at the University of Lagos.

Speaking passionately, the respected rights advocate lamented the current state of the nation, stressing that the Nigeria of today is a shadow of what it once was, and urging the younger generation to step forward and redefine the country’s future.

He recounted how his own generation once nursed great hopes for Nigeria, buoyed by the nation’s abundant human and natural resources, which positioned it for global greatness, dreams he believes have been betrayed by successive leaders.

He said, “You will have to challenge those who are in power when you have access to them, because some of them in power today belong to our generation.

READ ALSO:

“We didn’t suffer what you are going through. We lived a life of dignity.

“My generation had genuine dreams about this country becoming one of the best in the world. But what has happened? Your generation has a duty to reclaim the country,” he declared.

Falana also advised youths to find inspiration in the works of legendary African musicians, whose lyrics are rich with messages of hope, courage, and resistance.

In his remarks, the Convener of the conference, Olusegun Odufuwa, highlighted the importance of the event’s theme, RISE, describing it not just as an acronym but as a clarion call to action for Nigerian youths to rise to the occasion and take ownership of their future.

The conference drew young leaders, entrepreneurs, and social change agents from across the country, all united in their resolve to shape a better Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

