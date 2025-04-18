Share

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Femi Falana on Thursday called on President Bola Tinubu to remove the Sole Administrator for Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-ete Ibas (rtd.), for breach of presidential order.

Falana who made this call while speaking in an interview argued that the appointment of the retired naval chief contravene the orders contained in the Official Gazette dated March 18, 2025, and titled, ‘State of Emergency (Rivers State) Proclamation, 2025.

According to Falana, the gazette stated very clearly that the sole administrator shall operate on the basis of such Regulations that may, from time to time, be issued by me (Tinubu).

“It is common knowledge that President Bola Tinubu has not issued any Regulation for the operation of the Sole Administrator.

“But, the Sole Administrator has made appointments and removed officials appointed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

“By treating the orders of President Bola Tinubu with contempt, the Sole Administrator has compounded the illegality of his appointment.

“The Sole Administrator ought to be removed without any further delay.” Falana said.

New Telegraph recalls that President Tinubu announced the appointment of Ibas as Rivers sole administrator on March 18, 2025, when he declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu; and the Rivers State House of Assembly members.

