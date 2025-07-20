Falana Urges Okpebholo To Withdraw Threat Against Peter Obi

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Femi Falana, on Sunday, called on the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, to withdraw the threats to the life of 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that during a political rally at Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area, Okpebholo warned Obi not to enter the state without notifying him or obtaining security clearance.

Governor Okpebholo also noted that Obi’s security will not be guaranteed if anything happens to him in the state.

Reacting to the remark in the statement issued by Falana, the lawyer noted that the threat to the life of Peter Obi constitutes a violation of Section 33 of the Constitution and Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples (Ratification and Enforcement), which guarantees the fundamental right of every citizen to life.

“In view of Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution, which stipulates that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government, Governor Okpebholo should withdraw the threat, apologise publicly to Mr. Peter Obi and assure him of the safety of his life in Edo State.

“However, if Governor Okpebholo does not withdraw the illegal threat because of sheer arrogance of raw power, Mr. Peter Obi should proceed to file an application in the Benin Judicial Division of the Federal High Court to secure the enforcement of his fundamental right to life.

“Mr. Obi should act with utmost urgency in view of the prevalence of mob justice and other forms of extrajudicial killings in the country,” he said.