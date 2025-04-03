Falana Urges Nigerians To Demand Accountability

Share

Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), has urged Nigerians to demand accountability from their leaders. He decried the prevailing “rule of rulers” instead of the rule of law.

Falana stated this at the 4th Anniversary of the late Yinka Odumakin Lecture, organised by the Oluyinka Odumakin Foundation yesterday in Lagos.

The lecture’s theme was ‘Selflessness in Leadership: The Yinka Odumakin Example.’ Falana stressed that leaders must be held accountable for their actions.

Nigerians, he said, should start asking questions and demanding transparency He also encouraged Nigerians to request a copy of their local government’s budget.

Falana said the people should ensure Senators and House of Representatives members are held accountable for their constituency budgets. He reiterated the importance of questioning leaders and demanding accountability.

