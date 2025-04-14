Falana Urges Benue, Plateau Govs To Ban Open Grazing

Share

A human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has called on Benue and Plateau State Governments to take decisive action by banning open grazing as part of efforts to end the persistent wave of killings in the region.

Falana, who is also the Chairman of the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), made this call on Sunday while commiserating with families affected by the spate of violence in both states.

He stressed the urgent need for the attorneys general of Plateau and Benue to ensure that those behind the killings are arrested and prosecuted under the relevant provisions of their state penal laws.

“The governments of Benue and Plateau states must outlaw open grazing,” Falana declared, noting that the practice has long fueled bloody clashes between farmers and herders.

The senior advocate further pressed the federal government to immediately establish ranches across Benue, Plateau, and other affected states while also calling for a ban on the transportation of cattle across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and all states in the federation.

Falana recalled that under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, both northern and southern governors had reached a consensus to prohibit open grazing nationwide in a bid to stem the tide of violent conflicts.

He also pointed out that the federal government, at the time, had approved N6.2 billion for ranching as part of the strategy to resolve the herder- farmer crisis.

“It is inconceivable that the country’s security forces have not been able to stop the poorly armed gunmen who are terrorizing unarmed people in Benue and Plateau states,” Falana lamented, expressing concern over the apparent failure of security agencies to prevent ongoing attacks.

The human rights lawyer further commended the state governments for establishing local security outfits similar to the Amotekun corps pioneered by the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

However, he warned that inadequate funding remains a major obstacle to their effectiveness.

“To eliminate the merchants of death operating in both states, it is imperative that the agents of both security organizations be highly skilled and properly motivated,” Falana concluded.

