Falana to EFCC/ICPC: Probe Alleged Diversion of $3.4bn IMF Loan

Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the alleged criminal diversion of the $3.4 billion loan obtained from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by Nigeria to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He made the call in a statement he signed on behalf of the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB) yesterday.

Falana also called on the IMF board to probe alleged deliberate refusal of its management to ensure that the emergency funds were “used for their intended purposes“.

He further urged the IMF to suspend the collection of the scheduled charges, including net charges, basic interest, and administrative fees, amounting to SDR 125.99 million (N275.28 billion) pending the conclusion of its investigation.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) confirmed that Nigeria had fully repaid the $3.4 billion COVID-19 financial support it got under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI). Although Nigeria’s principal balance stands at zero, scheduled charges, including net charges, basic interest and administrative fees, amount to SDR 125.99 million.

At the current exchange rate, this translates to approximately N275.28 billion. “It is pertinent to recall that in the wake of the COVID-19 in 2030, Nigeria requested emergency assistance of about $3.4 billion— equivalent to 100 per cent of its quota from the International Monetary Fund to shore up the country’s economy and help businesses weather the storm of a deadly pandemic that disrupted global markets and plunged the world into a recession.

“At the meeting of the IMF Executive Board held on April 28, 2020, the financial support of $3.4 billion was approved to provide critical support to shore up Nigeria’s health care sector, and shield jobs and businesses from the shock of the COVID-19 crisis.

In particular, the loan was designed to help alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the sharp fall in oil prices, and also help limit the decline in international reserves,” Falana said. A 2020 audit report by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation, released in January 2024, flagged several irregularities in the handling of the fund.

The report stated that on April 30, 2020, $2.4 billion of the loan was transferred to the CBN’s account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, while the remaining balance went to the CBN’s account at the Bank of China, Shanghai.

The report further stated that by June 1, the $2.4 billion had been moved to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) for short-term investments. The funds in China were similarly transferred to the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

According to Falana, the Auditor-General wants the money recovered and remitted to the public treasury and for the evidence of remittance to be forwarded to the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly.

