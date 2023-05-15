New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
Falana To Defend Singer, May Turn Self In Today

Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana, said yesterday said Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, had sought his legal services following the singer’s assault on a police officer. A viral video of the singer assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State had emerged on Saturday.

Falana, who confirmed the legal services development, also insisted that Seun Kuti has enough evidence to defend himself. He said: “I am his lawyer and he has briefed me. He certainly has evidence. This is not the first time he is dealing with the police.”

Speaking further, Fa- lana said the embattled singer would turn himself in today. He said: “He is going to report himself to the police tomorrow morning. There is no problem at all.” Recall that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, had as a result, ordered the arrest of the singer.

The IG has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the alleged assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.

