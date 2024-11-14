Falana Condemns FCT Demolition, Wike House, Car Gift To Judges

Share

A human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has condemned the gifting of houses to judges and demolition of houses by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Nyesom Wike.

New Telegraph recalls that the minister had in October flagged off the Design and Construction of 40 Judges’ Quarters in the Katampe District in the nation’s capital.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, Falana argued that it is wrong for the executive to give gifts to the members of the judiciary, especially judges.

Falana also faulted Wike on the demolition of private properties in the FCT, describing it as “Primitive” and a breach of the law.

According to him, such demolitions are not authorised under the Urban and Regional Planning Act applicable in the FCT.

He added, “Because you are a minister of the Federal Government like a state governor your budget is limited to the affairs of the FCT.

“So, you cannot as the head of the FCT be dishing out gift of cars, houses to judges in the federal hight court, in the appeal court and the supreme court.

“Number two, you have cases before these courts, on the theory of equality before the court you cannot be seen to be giving cars or houses to the judges who are going to determine your cases.”

He maintained that the Constitution has granted financial autonomy to the judiciary which gives it authority to manage its budget.

Speaking on the demolition, Falana noted, “In the FCT, if a house has breached the law, the case must first be taken to the Urban and Regional Planning Board.

“If the property owner loses, they can appeal to the Urban and Regional Tribunal. If that fails, the case may go to the High Court, where an order for demolition may be issued.”

