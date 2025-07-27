Renowned human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has strongly condemned the increasing trend of unilateral street and public space renaming in Lagos State, describing it as unconstitutional, undemocratic, and a violation of residents’ rights.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Falana criticized the renaming of “Charley Boy Bus Stop” to “Baddo Bus Stop” by the former Chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr Kolade Alabi.

Falana also referenced reports of streets being named after President Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the late Mr. Herbert Wigwe, allegedly at the instance of industrialist Aliko Dangote.

Speaking in a statement cited by Sunday Telegraph, the human rights lawyer argued that such actions directly contravene Section 1 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which reserves the authority to name and number streets solely to Local Government Councils.

He cited the landmark case, Chief Obidi Ume v. Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, in which the court ruled that only the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) had the legal right to name roads and streets within its jurisdiction.

“The usurpation of the exclusive functions of local governments on street naming by individuals and LCDAs in Lagos State is unconstitutional and unacceptable,” Falana said.

He strongly objected to the renaming of Charley Boy Bus Stop, a popular landmark historically named by residents of the Bariga and Gbagada communities.

“Charley Boy Bus Stop gained its name sociologically due to the positive impact of Charley Boy in that area. Renaming it without consulting residents reeks of authoritarianism,” he said.

Falana also criticized the selective renaming practices, stating that while colonial-era names tied to oppression remain untouched, names honoring notable Nigerians are being erased without due process.

He urged local government legislative arms across Lagos to: Cease all arbitrary street renaming, Establish transparent, legal processes, and Ensure public participation through open hearings.

“Street names should reflect the collective history and aspirations of the people, not serve the whims of political elites or ethnic agendas,” Falana warned.

His remarks have reignited conversations around urban identity, constitutional governance, and the need for inclusive decision-making in Nigeria’s most populous city.