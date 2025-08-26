Falana Speaks On Proposed Pay Rise For Politicians

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Femi Falana has outrightly faulted the proposed review of salaries for political office holders.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily program on Tuesday, Falana described the proposal as “Insensitive” in light of the country’s current economic realities.

“I want to believe that the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has not taken cognisance of the living standards in the country, particularly the harrowing experience of ordinary people.

“The majority of our people are suffering. Going by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), we have more than 133 million people who are multidimensionally poor.

“It is insensitive, therefore, for any agency of government, particularly RMAFC, to suggest an upward review of the emoluments of public officers,” he added.