Falana Replies Army Chief: It’s Wrong To Say Nigerians Have No Right To Bear Arm

Following the killings of no fewer than 200 people in three Local Government Areas of Plateau State, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana SAN has said Nigerians are entitled to keep and bear arms for self-defense.

Falana who spoke on Wednesday Channels Television’s Sunrise Breakfast claimed that Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, had taken the wrong stand on Nigerians carrying guns.

Lagabaja had after the Christmas Eve attacks on several villages in Plateau State said Nigerians had no constitutional right to own and bear arms.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to Lagbaja’s comment, Falana asserted that in order to possess firearms, Nigerians must obtain a licence, saying “In the first place, it is not correct to say Nigerians have no right to bear arms. Apart from the fact that the penal code applicable in the North and the criminal code applicable in the South recognises the right to self-defence.

“In other words, if someone aims a gun at me, and I can quickly grab another gun, I have the right to shoot.

“But you are required to apply for the licence first.

“I am just talking of the right to self-defence which is also guaranteed by the Constitution.”