Falana: Renaming of Streets in Lagos Illegal

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has condemned the recent renaming of streets and bus stops in Lagos State, citing a lack of adherence to constitutional procedures and public consultation.

He described the action as illegal, authoritarian, and a violation of the constitutional powers vested in local governments.

Falana made this known in a statement, citing recent examples such as the renaming of “Charley Boy Bus Stop” to “Baddo Bus Stop” by the former Chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Kolade Alabi, as well as the naming of two streets after President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He also referenced the reported naming of two streets by billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote, in honour of his late friend, Herbert Wigwe, and President Bola Tinubu, allegedly carried out without proper statutory approval.

Falana emphasised that, under the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the exclusive authority to name streets, roads, and assign house numbers rests with local government councils, as clearly outlined in the Fourth Schedule.