Falana Rejects FG’s Move To Extradite Ekweremadu To Nigeria

Nigerian human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has criticized the Federal Government’s decision to have former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, serve the remainder of his prison sentence in Nigeria.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Ekweremadu is currently serving a prison sentence in the UK for organ harvesting.

Speaking on the President Bola Tinubu Government’s move to bring to Nigeria for the completion of his jail sentence, Falana questioned why the government failed to intervene in the other 232 Nigerians serving in British prisons.

The human rights lawyer spoke on Thursday at the opening of the Legal Year of the Faculty of Law, University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), organised by the Law Students Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN), UNIABUJA Chapter.

Promising to take up the issue, the legal practitioner also questioned the prisoner exchange programme, arguing that there is no British citizen currently serving in a Nigerian jail.

Addressing the conflict between Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and naval officer A. M. Yerima regarding a property owned by a former Chief of Naval Staff, the esteemed legal expert faulted both parties for taking the law into their own hands.

While saying that the Minister was lucky not to have been shot during his confrontation with the soldier, the senior lawyer, however, stressed that both parties erred in law.

He stated that although Wike was carrying out his statutory responsibilities as enshrined in Section 11 of the Land Use Act, his failure to exercise emotional intelligence and his use of derogatory language toward the military officer gave him out.

He cited a case in Ghana where a minister had to apologise for making uncomplimentary remarks about a taxi driver, emphasising the importance of dignity and respect.