Falana Reacts To US Genocide Claims, Says Trump Lied About Christian Killings In Nigeria

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has accused the United States (US) President, Donald Trump, of lying to the world regarding his claim of killings of Christians in Nigeria.

Falana, who’s spoke on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, argued that the allegation by Trump should be a wake-up call for the Federal Government to address the killings in several parts of the country by gunmen.

Speaking on the programme, he said, “Mr Trump doesn’t regard us as anything at all; Nigeria and South Africa.

“For him, we are either a sh*thole country or a disgraceful country.

“I’m going to look at this from a human rights perspective. I’m not a diplomat. My position is that Mr Trump has lied to the whole world by alleging Christian genocide in Nigeria without any evidence to back it up.”