June 1, 2023
Falana Drags FG To Court Over ‘No Work, No Pay’ Policy Slammed On ASUU

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana has dragged the Federal Government before the National Industrial Court over discriminatory, unfair and illegal treatment of members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Joined in the suit as Defendants are Minister of Labour and Employment; Attorney-General of the Federation; and Accountant-General of the Federation.

In the suit marked NICN/ABJ/152/2023 and filed on behalf of ASUU, Falana is asking the court to determine “Whether having paid the salaries of members of the Joint Staff Union, National Association of Resident Doctors and lecturers in the Medical Facilities/Medical and Dental Academic of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nnewi Campus, Anambra State during the period of industrial actions, the decision of the Defendants to withhold the salaries of the members of the Claimant from February to October 2022 is not discriminatory and illegal

