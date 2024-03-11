Falana Demands Compensation For Those Killed In Lagos Customs Stampede

Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has insisted that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) pay damages to the families of the seven people who lost their lives in a stampede that broke out during the sale of subsided rice at the Lagos Customs office.

NEW TELEGRAPH reports that President Bola Tinubu’s instruction led to the Customs selling 25-kilogramme of rice for N10,000 to cushion the effect of the economic hardship on citizens.

But on February 23, when the sales started, a stampede at the Customs Zonal Headquarters in Yaba, Lagos State, claimed the lives of seven people.

The exercise was immediately suspended in response to the unfortunate tragedy.

Days after the incident, Falana in a statement issued on Sunday said the NCS must accept full responsibility for the incident and that it was unfortunate that the Customs officials had not felt it appropriate to identify the victims’ relatives in order to provide them some consolation.

“Since a bag of rice was selling for N77,000 at the material time, it ought to have occurred to the Nigeria Customs Service that its zonal headquarters in Yaba would not be able to contain the crowd that had been invited to purchase a 25kg bag of rice at N10,000.

“Therefore, the authorities of the Nigeria Customs Service should take urgent steps to identify the bereaved families of the seven deceased citizens with a view to paying them adequate monetary compensation.

“However, if our advice is ignored by the authorities, we shall not hesitate to approach the Federal High Court to enforce the fundamental right of each of the deceased persons to life as guaranteed by Section 33 of the Nigerian Constitution and Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights,” Falana said.