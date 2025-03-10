Falana Condemns Natasha’s Suspension

Share

A human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, on Monday, heavily criticised the Senate for suspending Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, describing it as an abuse of power.

Falana who spoke on the development, warned that suspending legislators at the whims and caprices of leaders of the federal and state legislative houses must not be allowed to continue in Nigeria.

New Telegraph recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, was suspended for six months on Thursday, March 7, after a heated argument with Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on February 20.

This came after she protested the reassignment of her seat, calling it an attempt to silence her. Later, on February 28, she accused Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Reacting to the suspension, Falana, in a statement, said that courts have reinstated all lawmakers previously suspended by the national or state legislatures.

He pointed to past court rulings, including by the Court of Appeal, as proof that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension could be overturned.

He called for an immediate end to the “illegal suspension” and cited past legal precedents, including a 2010 case where the House of Representatives suspended Dino Melaye and 10 others.

The statement reads, “In 2012, our law firm also handled the case of Honourable Rifkatu Danna, the only female member of the 31-member Bauchi State House of Assembly. Danna was suspended in June 2012 for allegedly making uncomplimentary remarks when she challenged the lawmakers’ decision to approve the relocation of the headquarters of the Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State. But the Bauchi State High Court declared her suspension illegal and ordered the Bauchi State House of Assembly to reinstate her and pay her withheld salaries and allowances.

“In 2017, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal filed against the judgment of the Bauchi State High Court in respect of the illegal suspension of Honourable Rifkatu Danna.

“The Court upheld our submission to the effect that the suspension of the legislator constituted a breach of the right of the Bogoro Constituency to be represented by her in the state house of assembly.

“The Court equally held that the decision of the House to withhold the salaries and allowances of the legislator was illegal as she was not an employee but an elected member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

“In 2018, our law firm equally handled the case of Honourable Abdulmumin Jibrin, a member of the House of Representatives who was suspended for 180 days for accusing the Yakubu Dogara-led House of padding the 2016 national budget. The Federal High Court nullified the suspension and ordered the payment of the withheld salaries and allowances of the legislator. Based on the case of the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly Honourable Honourable Rifkatu Danna (2017) 49 WRN 82, which is the locus classicus on the subject matter, the 2017 suspension of Senator Ali Ndume by the Bukola Saraki-led Senate was annulled by the Federal High Court. The case was filed on behalf of the Senator by his lawyer, Marcel Oru, Esq.

