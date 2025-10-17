Falana Calls For Withdrawal Of Presidential Pardon List

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Femi Falana has called on the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to withdraw and review the list of those granted presidential pardon.

In a press release issued on Thursday, October 16, the renowned lawyer said this should be done in the interest of justice and national morality.

According to Falana, the Prerogative of Mercy Committee should recommend to state governors to consider granting pardon to the persons who were convicted of state offences in the list of pardonees in accordance with Section 212 of the Nigerian Constitution.

While not disputing the powers of the President to grant pardons, reprieves, and commutations of sentences to persons convicted of any offence created by an Act of the National Assembly, Falana noted that those granted pardon include convicted politically exposed persons, drug addicts and barons, armed robbers, and terrorists as well as persons convicted for contravening state offences like culpable homicide, murder and obtaining by false pretences.

The statement reads, “Following the recommendation of the Prerogative of Mercy Committee headed by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi SAN, President Bola Tinubu recently granted pardon to 175 persons convicted for various offences.

“It is indisputable that the President is empowered by virtue of section 175 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to exercise the grant of pardons, reprieves, and commutations of sentences to persons convicted of any offence created by an Act of the National Assembly.

“The federal government should withdraw and review the list of pardonees without any delay in the interest of justice and national morality. In particular, the Prerogative of Mercy Committee should recommend to State Governors to consider granting pardon to the persons who were convicted of state offences in the list of pardonees in accordance with Section 212 of the Nigerian Constitution.”