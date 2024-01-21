Falana Calls For End To Ex-Governors’ Pension

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has called for the need to end pension payments to ex-governors.

Falana who made the call on Sunday in a statement made available to newsmen lamented that many state governors refused to pay pensions to former workers of the states while they earmark huge amounts as pension benefits for themselves.

The Falana wondered why many ex-governors currently serving in the Senate were still receiving pensions as governors of the state.

Falana who chairs the Alliance on Surviving Covid-19 and Beyond (ASCAB) said the pension rules for Lagos, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers States are the “most scandalous.

He stated that in Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) v Attorney-General of the Federation (Suit No. FHC/L/CS/1497/2017 and Alhaji Garba Umar v Taraba State Government (Suit No: NICN/JOS/26/2016), the Federal High Court and the National Industrial Court declared the payment of pensions and gratuities to former governors and deputy governors null and void.

Falana said, “In 2022, the Lagos State Government announced the 50 percent reduction in the pension. Senators Daniel and Dankwambo have directed the Governments of Ogun and Gombe to stop paying them the pension since they are receiving salaries and allowances in the National Assembly.

The Governments of Kwara, Imo, and Zamfara States have abolished the payment of the pension. We call on other state Governments to abolish the pension as soon as possible.

“Nigeria can no longer afford to pay scandalous pensions to ex-governors while workers are owed arrears of meagre pension. Therefore, the pension laws applicable to other public officers should also apply to all ex-governors.”