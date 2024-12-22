Falana Blames Stampede On Poverty, Criminal Negligence

Share

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana has attributed the recent stampedes resulting in the loss of lives across Nigeria to poverty and criminal negligence.

In a statement issued on Sunday in reaction to the stampede in two states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Falana called for justice for the deceased and injured victims, drawing attention to previous incidents involving food and cash distributions in the country.

Describing the occurrences as a national tragedy, the human rights lawyer called for systemic reforms to protect the dignity and lives of citizens.

“There is also a sociological dimension to this national shame of episodic loss of lives in stampedes triggered by mass hunger in the land,” he said.

“This must not be overlooked. It reflects an unforgivable lack of respect for the dignity of the poor on the part of members of the middle and upper classes engaged in charitable acts.”

He argued that the organisers of charitable events should conduct themselves with decency and demonstrate humanity when distributing food or cash to the vulnerable.

To the senior lawyer, no member of the elite invites others to lunch by throwing food at them. He urged Nigerians to reflect on the class prejudice embedded in the nation’s approach to humanitarian activities.

“Since the individuals whose criminal negligence caused these avoidable tragedies are members of the ruling class, the federal and state governments have limited their responses to condolence messages for the survivors and the bereaved families.

“Consequently, the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond has resolved to mobilise lawyers to file civil suits to ensure that survivors and the families of the victims receive adequate compensation,” he stated.

Over the past three days, at least 65 lives have been lost in stampedes during food distribution events in Anambra, Oyo, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

On Wednesday, more than 35 individuals, mostly children, tragically lost their lives in a stampede at a carnival in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Similarly, on Saturday, 10 people were killed during a stampede at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Maitama area of Abuja, where crowds had gathered for a relief distribution event.

The Ibadan carnival organisers had reportedly promised free food items to the first 5,000 attendees, drawing an overwhelming crowd.

In another tragic incident on the same Saturday, at least 20 people were reported dead in the Ojika community of Anambra following a stampede at a rice and gift-sharing event.

