…Falana asks minister to apologise, quit

Femi Falana (SAN) yesterday told the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Betta Edu, to apologise and resign from her position, following claims that she in a leaked memo directed the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to pay N585.18 million into a bank account owned by one Bridget Oniyelu. The ministry had claimed that Oniyelu was the Project Accountant, Grants for Vulnerable Groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos and Ogun states. However, the minister has maintained her innocence. She wrote on her X handle: “Integrity and accountability are our watchwords! Under my watch in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation no one will embezzle Government funds as before. The plans to tarnish the image of this administration, my person or the Ministry will amount to nothing.”

But Falana said: “It is interesting to note that the minister has not denied that she gave approval for the payment of the over half a billion naira to a private account in contravention of the extant Public Service Rules as well as the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Act and the Penal Code applicable in the Federal Capital Territory “Instead of apologising to the Federal Government and people of Nigeria and calling it quits for betraying the confidence reposed in her, the minister has arrogantly said that the N585.18 million fraud allegation is a mere fabrication by her detractors and an alleged attempt by mischief-makers to undermine her ministry’s effort in fighting corruption and uplifting the needy. “However, notwithstanding that the Accountant General of the Federation has successfully frustrated the criminal diversion of the said sum of N585.18 million from public treasury; it is crystal clear from the leaked memorandum of the minister that the offence of an attempt to commit a felony has already been completed.” He urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC): “To speed up the ongoing investigation of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs with a view to charging all indicted persons before the High Court of the FCT as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, the SocioEconomic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has threatened to sue President Bola Tinubu if he fails to probe the allegation against Edu. In a statement yesterday by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the group told Tinubu to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, and anti-graft agencies to investigate the allegation. It said: “We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.” According to SERAP: “Investigating these allegations and ensuring that the public funds meant to take care of the poor are transparently and accountability spent and recovering any diverted public funds are serious and legitimate public interests.

“The public interests in safeguarding against the perception or appearance of impropriety or corruption also require your government to remove the opportunity for abuse inherent in the payment of public funds into private accounts.” While stating that government officials hold positions of public trust, the group posited that: “Public officials are expected to ensure compliance with Nigerian laws and international standards in the discharge of their public functions.” SERAP frowned at what it described as the persistent lack of transparency and accountability in the spending of public funds meant to take care of the poor, adding that the same raises issues of public trust, makes the funds vulnerable to corruption or mismanagement, and undermines the integrity of poverty intervention programmes.