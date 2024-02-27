Falana Asks IGP To Provide Adequate Protection For Protesters

Barely 12 hours before the nationwide protest by the National Labour Congress (NLC), Femi Falana, a human Rights Lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has called on the Inspector General Police (IGP) to provide demonstrators with sufficient security.

Falana in a statement issued on Monday also warned the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) not to repress the organised Labour or anybody else demonstrating against the dire circumstances facing the nation.

NEW TELEGRAPH recalls that NLC announced on February 16 that a nationwide protest would take place on February 27 and 28 in response to the country’s economic woes, after a 14-day deadline for the federal government to address the matter had passed.

Falana who spoke ahead of the demonstration claimed the demonstrators’ entitlement to protection throughout their protests is guaranteed by Section 83(4) of the Police Act.

The statement reads: “In view of the threat of some police officers to clamp down on members of the Nigeria Labour Congress who have resolved to protest against hardship in the country from February 27 to 28, 2024, it is pertinent to point out that protesters are entitled to police protection. Specifically, Section 83(4) of the Police Establishment Act 2020 provides as follows:

“Where a person or organisation notifies the police of his or its intention to hold a public meeting, rally or procession on a public highway or such meetings in a place where the public has access to, the police officer responsible for the area where the meeting, rally or procession will take place shall mobilise personnel to provide security to provide security cover for the meeting, rally or the procession.

“We are compelled to call on the Inspector-General of Police to ensure that the protesters are given adequate security by the various police commands in the country.”