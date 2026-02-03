Falae Tasks FG On FUTA Teaching Hospital Permanent Site

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Oba Olu Falae, has asked the Federal Government to expedite action on the completion of the Federal University of Technology (FUTA) Teaching Hospital located in his domain.

The FUTA Teaching Hospital is located in Falae’s hometown in Ilu-Abo in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Speaking when the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Teaching Hospital, Prof Olusegun Ojo, visited him in his domain, Oba Falae described the visit as historic and reassuring, expressing confidence that the permanent relocation of hospital operations to Ilu-Abo was only a matter of time.