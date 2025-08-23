Falae, Aiyedatiwa Headline Ondo Personality Awards

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Oba Olu Falae, and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa will headline the 18th edition of the Ondo State outstanding personalities of the year taking place by the end of the month.

Nine eminent state indigenes have been announced as recipients of the 2025 Hero International Award of Ondo State Outstanding Personalities of the Year, usually organised by Hero Magazine International in collaboration with the Nigeria Outstanding Leadership Award Platform.

The award recognises individuals whose achievements and contributions have significantly impacted business, education, entrepreneurship, human capacity development, and community service.

The 2025 edition of the award would honour Mr Femi Meshe, MD/CEO of Atlas Energy Limited, who has been named Ondo State Man of the Year 2025; Mr Akinola Folajimi, recognised as Personality of the Year in Human Capacity Development; Mr Olasetemi Bode Thompson, honoured as Outstanding Personality of the Year in Human Resources Development; Engr. Adigun, recipient of the Pillar of Education Man of the Year award; Prince Adedeji Adesida, named Community Development Influencer of the Year 2023; and Mr Ajayi Oluwafemi Michael, who emerged as Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year.

Others included Mr Ayodeji Abimbola Mobayode, awarded Media Man of the Year 2025; Mr Simon Adegun, honoured as Personality in Education of the Year 2025; and Mr Adebiyi Alex Adedipe, who received the Outstanding Business Personality of the Year 2025 award.

The organisers of the yearly event noted that the awardees were selected through a rigorous screening and voting process to celebrate excellence, leadership, and service to humanity.

The presentation ceremony, the organisers, said is scheduled for Sunday, August 31, with Governor Aiyedatiwa as Chief Host, while elder statesman, Oba Falae would serve as Chairman of the occasion.