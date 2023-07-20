Fake Vigilante Operatives Nabbed In Anambra

Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG), a neighbourhood security group, has disclosed that several people posing as them have been nabbed.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations Officer, Mr Nweke Nweke, the fake security personnel were captured in Onitsha and are currently being questioned about their source of guns.

It would be recalled that the vigilante group had last week hinted that some guys wielding pump-action rifles were acting suspiciously in disguise as a member of the security agency.

Nweke said: “There has been news on social media on the arrest of people wielding pump action guns in Onitsha, Anambra State a few days ago, alongside some staff of the State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS).

“The impersonators posed as the personnel of the AVG, causing the AIRS to engage their services. Luck ran against them when members of the tricycles union in Onitsha who have been the victims of the impersonators apprehended them and handed them over to the AIRS Director of Operations team, headed by Dr Christian Madubuko.”

READ ALSO:

He, however, dismissed the arrested operatives as fake, saying there were currently being interrogated by the Department of State Services (DSS).

“If they are real, why didn’t they contact our office when they were apprehended? But because they knew they are fake, they resort to making their way to the press, aimed at causing disaffection between the AVG, the general public, and as well, the State government,” he added.

He urged the general people to ignore media stories that sought to harm AVG’s reputation. The neighbourhood security asked people to report anyone trying to harm the organization to their office or the local police station for swift action.

The group urged the DSS to thoroughly interrogate the impersonators and arraign them in court, as this would serve as a deterrent to others.