Fake Vatican Photos: Obi’s Media Office Debunks Doctored Images

The media office of former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has dismissed as fake and doctored the images circulating on social media purporting to show him kneeling before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during a recent Vatican event.

In a statement issued by Obi’s media adviser, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, the photos were described as “clearly photoshopped” and not representative of the solemn gathering attended by global dignitaries.

“If such an event had truly occurred, it would have made the front pages of major newspapers,” the statement said, adding that no credible news outlet reported such an incident.

Also debunked was an image suggesting a handshake between Mr. Obi and Pope Francis.

The statement clarified that the Holy Father extended personal greetings only to heads of state, official representatives, and members of the diplomatic corps—categories Mr. Obi did not belong to and therefore was not included in that segment.

The media office questioned why Obi had become the focus of online misinformation, despite the presence of several other Nigerian attendees at the event.

“It is deeply regrettable that a spiritually significant occasion—graced by the moral voice of the Pope—is being distorted and reduced to a tool for political mischief,” the statement read.

Obienyem emphasized that the essence of the Vatican event was the Pope’s powerful message, which centered on justice, peace, compassion for the poor, and ethical leadership.

“These are universal values that transcend partisan interest and speak to the conscience of humanity,” he said.

The statement urged Nigerians, particularly those in leadership positions, to reflect the Pope’s message in their actions rather than be distracted by fabricated narratives.

