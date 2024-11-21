Fake Sugar Smuggled Into Nigeria From Brazil, Bionergia

Share

Acting on a credible tip-off, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has uncovered substandard and unregistered sugar products in Nigerian markets.

Alerting the public to the existence of the fake sugar, FCCPC in a statement issued by Director, Corporate Affairs, Mr. Ondaje Ijagwu, said the low quality sugar brands were smuggled from Brazil and Arapora Bionergia.

“The products, which failed to meet mandatory Vitamin A fortification requirements, pose serious health risks to consumers, undermine the integrity of the local sugar industry, and contribute to price manipulation that harms the market,” he said.

According to FCCPC, its operatives conducted discreet investigations across the country, particularly in the South-West and the North-East.

“The investigations revealed that many of the identified sugar products lacked normal labeling, including production and expiry dates, batch numbers, and the mandatory National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) registration.

“Even more concerning, most of the products were not fortified with Vitamin A, a critical nutrient essential for good vision, immune health, and overall wellbeing.

The absence of this fortification exposes Nigerian consumers to serious health risks, including blindness and increased susceptibility to infections, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children and pregnant women”, it said.

The Commission expressed concern about the economic impact of these products. – It said: “The influx of smuggled sugar undermines fair competition, placing undue pressure on compliant local producers who adhere to regulatory standards.

Importers of these substandard products engage in price manipulation to the detriment of genuine producers and consumers, while pretending that the products are genuine. This jeopardises the sustainability of the Nigerian sugar industry and also erodes consumer trust in the market.”

It noted that smuggling, facilitated through porous borders, particularly from neighboring countries such as Cameroun and Benin Republic, further complicated enforcement efforts and hampered traceability.

“The FCCPC is intensifying enforcement and surveillance in collaboration with NAFDAC, the Nigeria Customs Service, and other relevant agencies.

These efforts include enhanced surveillance and follow-up market inspections to disrupt the supply chain of smuggled sugar products,” it added.

Share

