Fake, Substandard Products: How sharp practices, regulatory failures cause deaths, injuries to Nigerians

With the proliferation of fake and substandard products in Nigerian markets as attested to by the House of Representatives, there are concerns about the threats they pose to public health, national security and economic stability. According to the Standards Organisation of Nigeria(SON), the country suffers economic losses of approximately N15 trillion annually due to counterfeit and substandard goods. LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes on the need for the government and relevant agencies to expeditiously change the narrative

Time and again, reports of how tanker explosions made mincemeat of innocent Nigerians have hugged the headlines. One such tragedy struck again on March 11, when the Managing Editor/CEO of Eagle Online Limited, Dotun Oladipo, escaped death by a whisker alongside his wife and daughter at the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to him, a gas-bearing truck, which was owned by Second Coming Gas Company, lost its brake and ended up terminating the lives of at least five people, including his mechanic’s.

Among the victims, he said, were a Zenith Bank Plc worker and his wife. The bank worker was said to have resumed from his annual vacation that fateful day.

“I wept bitterly that night. Something I had not done in several years,” grieving Oladipo revealed.

While Oladipo’s wife lost her car to the Otedola Bridge explosion, one Ikechukwu Nwaji was not that ‘lucky’ as he lost eleven family members to the Enugu tanker explosion on January 25 at Ugwu Onyeama, along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, in the Udi Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps( FRSC), the petrol tanker lost control due to a brake failure, resulting in a collision that triggered a fire incident.

Only on Wednesday, March 19, another round of explosions occurred at Karu bridge,Abuja. According to the FCT Fire Service (FFS) Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Mohammad, a truck conveying Compressed Natural Gas(CNG) canisters and headed toward Nyanya axis from AYA, lost its brake and in the process rammed into several vehicles on the route.

With the aforementioned cases of tanker explosions linked to brake failures, the president of Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Yusuf Othman, in an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, bemoaned the scarcity of original spare parts, dashing any hope of respite from tanker explosions that ended lives abruptly until their circulation is halted. He said transporters were often compelled to buy fake spare parts and tyres for their trucks because an attempt to buy genuine parts could be likened to trying to squeeze water from a rock; something he said puts the lives of Nigerians in danger.

“We go and look for spare parts, and the spare parts are not good enough. That’s one of the problems. We don’t have good spare parts. The tyres they give us, we buy. They are not of high quality, and we have to buy them.”

However, beyond tanker explosions said to be partly induced by fake spare parts by the president of tanker owners, fake drugs and substandard building materials have also been found to endanger the lives of Nigerians, dispatching them to early graves.

For instance, according to the World Health Organisation, substandard and falsified (SF) medical products severely impact public health, leading to severe and often fatal consequences, stating that patients may unknowingly consume medications that contain toxic substances or incorrect dosages, resulting in poisoning, treatment failure, and exacerbation of diseases.

Also, a 2023 Global Organised Crime Index report ranks Nigeria second in Africa and lists the country among the top 10 countries in the world for counterfeit goods seizures.

Worried by what it called the significant threats posed by fake and substandard goods to public health, national security and economic stability, the House of Representatives had recently asked the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the proliferation of fake and substandard goods and drugs in the country without further delay.

In an motion of Urgent Public Importance moved by a member representing Ilorin West Asa Federal Constituency of Kwara State, Muktar Shagaya, the Green Chamber expressed concerns that Nigeria suffers economic losses of approximately ₦15 trillion annually due to counterfeit and substandard goods, as reported by the Standards Organization of Nigeria(SON).

Shagaya lamented the alarming increase in the production, importation and distribution of fake and substandard goods, drugs and food, calling for more stringent penalties for offenders.

“Nigeria suffers economic losses of approximately N15 trillion annually due to counterfeit and substandard goods, as reported by SON. The unchecked proliferation of fake products jeopardises consumer safety and discourages genuine investment in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

“Despite existing regulations, weak enforcement mechanisms, corruption, and the absence of stringent penalties for offenders have emboldened perpetrators to continue endangering public health.

“The current legal framework does not provide sufficient deterrence, as offenders often return to the illicit trade due to lenient fines and bailable sentences, allowing them to operate with impunity,” the lawmaker said.

Original spare parts no longer available- Tanker owners’ president cries out

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph on how fake spare parts cause havoc on Nigerian roads, the president of tanker owners, Yusuf Othman, lamented the absence of genuine spare parts for trucks, stating that it portends grave danger as it is one of the major causes of accidents involving truck drivers.

“We lose a lot of money every day due to fake spare parts. Fake spare parts cause accidents. Let me give you an example of a vehicle that loaded petrol from Lagos to Abuja with a fake brake pad. The number of times the brake would be marched from Lagos to Abuja is uncountable because of bumps and whatever. Before you know, even before you get to the next town to replace it, it is worn out in the course of that. The driver will have no option. Or the tyre, a brand new tyre would burst in motion and there is nothing you can do. Even the grease, you know you need a genuine grease for a vehicle to be sustained on the road. So, these are some of the causes of these accidents on the road. If a tyre, a brand new tyre, bursts now while the driver is in motion, he loses control till he stops. This is it. Or the driver marches the brake and the brake refuses to respond because the spare part is fake. There is nothing anyone can do.

“Original parts are not even available in the market. We are in trouble. We want the Standards Organisation to check these companies that import these spare parts into the country. At least, let’s have some sanity in the system. Let’s have good serviceable spare parts, so that we have a good turnaround. Otherwise, you spend a lot of money and you buy spare parts that are fake.”

Speaking further on why the Standards Organisation of Nigeria must swiftly step up efforts to protect Nigerians, he said:“Ordinarily, when you change the brake pads of a vehicle, it is supposed to last at least 5,000km to 10,000km in distance. But you will be surprised it won’t move more than 1,000km and it would just be worn out because the standard is not good.Not only that. Even the engine oil, the lubricant is not as good as it is supposed to be. You find a vehicle smoking, consuming a lot of money. So, you spend a lot of money on maintenance of vehicles and the chunk of your presumed income is gone. So, that is why we are concerned. Not only that! When you look at the quality of the tyres, the tyre that should last so many miles or kilometres just bursts and there is nothing you can do. And, usually these tyres come from China. It has no specific standard. The standard is dictated by the marketer or whoever asks for a particular specification. So, we need to have sanity in our operations, so that whatever quality is coming to Nigeria is checked and approved before it comes.”

How fake, substandard products fuel Nigeria’s building collapse crisis

Explaining how the proliferation of substandard building materials complicates Nigeria’s building collapse crisis, a realtor and developer , Prof Victoria Samuel, said: “ Building collapse starts with the quality of the materials used. Then, when we come to the building materials, the quality of things we have in the market has dropped significantly. Substandard products everywhere! Look at the iron rod ,for instance. It is so weak. They come in gauges, 18mm, 24mm and the type of structure we want to use it for determines the gauge. The gauge for foundation is different from that of decking. If you use the wrong iron rod to do your foundation, the foundation is already compromised. Then, you go ahead to use another weak iron rod for decking, what do you think the future of the property will be? ”

Sharing her experience with an importer of iron rod, who requested to import substandard iron rod to save cost, she added : “I know an importer who brought a proposal to me on iron rod and said,’ even though it is 18mm, they can get it compromised. I’m using his words now, ‘ it won’t be very weak, but it won’t be the real thing; it will serve the purpose.’ I said ‘ Aha, it won’t be the real thing and it will still serve the purpose. I said , ‘ sir, all because you want to make money? If any of your children rents the apartment…’ He said it would last for a while. I told him I wasn’t a party to this kind of thing.”

For his part, a former president of Nigeria Institute of Building, Kunle Awobodu, developers pester professionals to compromise standards to save cost owing to the availability of fake and substandard building materials.

He reasoned that the recurring cases of building collapse reveal regulatory failure.

“The regulatory authorities are culpable. By law, the prevention of building collapse is under their purview. So, when it happens, naturally, they are always the first culprit. But if you look further and look at their own limitations, do they have the wherewithal to prevent shoddy construction of buildings?” he asks.

Concerns over 100 truckloads of fake drugs seizures in six weeks

Producers and peddlers of fake drugs are counting their losses following the recent seizures by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) across states in the country, sparking concerns about the safety of the drugs consumed by Nigerians.

Just last week, the agency embarked on the burning and destruction of expired, fake, substandard and counterfeit products at Moniya Dumpsite, along Ibadan/Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway, Akinyele Local Government, Ibadan, Capital City of Oyo State.

With an estimated street value of N100 billion, the fake and substandard products were said to be seized from fake drugs marketers at Idumota Markets, Lagos.

Also, recently, the agency seized 10 trucks loaded with fake, expired and falsified drugs at the Ogbo-Ogwu Bridge Head Market in Onitsha, Anambra State.

At Cemetery Market in Aba, Abia State, NAFDAC recently shut down over 240 factories involved in the production of adulterated wines and beverages.

Meanwhile, in a statement released on March 16, the agency said it evacuated over 100 truckloads of substandard, falsified, and banned medicines and narcotics from Idumota Market in Lagos State, Onitsha Market in Anambra State, and Aba Market in Abia State, in six weeks.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the agency’s Resident Consultant, Sayo Akintola.

According to the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Moji Adeyeye, the seized products could ruin the nation by reducing the quality of life of millions of Nigerians if they were allowed in circulation.

In a bid to enhance the fight against fake drugs, NAFDAC recently urged Nigerians to use its latest verification app, the Greenbook to fight counterfeit drugs.

Speaking on the commitment of the agency to tackling counterfeiters, Adeyeye explained: “Counterfeiters have become more sophisticated in advancing their trade. Therefore, the agency is committed to using technology and modern methods to mitigate their activities, making stakeholder sensitisation essential.

“The NAFDAC Greenbook is an online resource for identifying a product’s source. Users can enter the product name, brand name, or registration number to verify its registration status.”

Don’t blame us for fake products proliferation – Customs

For Abdullahi Aliyu Maiwada, Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), it would be uncharitable to blame the agency if there is an influx of fake and substandard products into the country.

According to Maiwada, the mandate of the Nigeria Customs does not include identifying substandard products, stating that it could only call for examination.

“Our mandate is not to confirm whether this item is not up to standard. It is not our mandate. Ours is to call for an examination. There are certifications that are supposed to be accompanied for you to import each category of items that is provided by those agencies responsible for the products. However, if there is something of interest, and Customs sees it, Customs can intercept and hand it over to NAFDAC. If there is something of interest to the SON, Customs can call the attention of the SON. But that does not mean the weight of the functions of NAFDAC and SON should be carried by the Customs.”

He, however, added that the agency does not work alone as it collaborates with other agencies of the government like NAFDAC and SON to achieve its mandate.

“You are aware the issue of standards is not within the purview of the Nigeria Customs Service. However, Customs is one of the agencies that do not work in silos. We believe that coming together, collaborating with agencies of the government will help us achieve our mandate. I think in terms of collaboration, our systems are robust; they are integrated. If there are items that have to do with NAFDAC, definitely they are called upon for examination. There are requisite certifications that come with requirements to clear some certain items based on their regulatory functions. If it is about standard, you know it is Standards Organisation of Nigeria. If it is about consumables, you know it is NAFDAC. I don’t think Customs will be held responsible if there is any data supporting proliferation of these items. We are collaborating. It might not be enough; we still have room for improvement. But, basically, I will tell you the present Comptroller General of Customs has three policy thrusts and one of them is collaboration.”

‘We are doing our best’

Speaking on condition of anonymity , a top source at the Standards Organisation of Nigeria( SON )responded to the call by the president of tanker owners for the agency to step up efforts to combat counterfeit spare parts. Among other issues, the source said: “ Most of these tankers are rickety. Have you taken your time to see how they look? They are not even roadworthy? We are doing our best within the limited resources at our disposal to fight fake and substandard products. Look at the electrical cables Nigerians buy. For instance, many import electrical cables that bring them pain. The ones produced here are produced to suit our condition here. But people prefer to import fake products from China.”

Counterfeiters’ sophisticated methods, vast market size make protection challenging-FCCPC

Commenting, Ondaje Ijagwu, Director, Corporate Affairs, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), described the proliferation of fake products as deeply concerning, noting that it poses serious risks to public safety and health. This, he said, highlights the urgent necessity for effective measures to combating counterfeiting.

“At the FCCPC, we believe that consumers must not only have access to affordable goods and services but also to safe and genuine products. The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018 empowers us to take decisive action against businesses that engage in the production, distribution, or sale of harmful and substandard goods, and we are doing a lot in that respect.”

Explaining why protecting Nigerians from fake products is challenging, he said: “Protecting Nigerians from fake products is challenging due to the sophisticated methods used by counterfeiters and the vast market size. Consumer behaviour also plays a role. Many Nigerians unknowingly purchase counterfeit products due to perceived lower prices, lack of awareness, or absence of viable alternatives. Strengthening consumer education is as crucial as regulatory enforcement. FCCPC is actively leveraging its legal powers and collaborative efforts to address this issue.”

On how the FCCPC is collaborating with other agencies to tackle the the menace of fake products, he added: “The FCCPC has Memoranda of Understanding with relevant agencies, particularly the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON). We collaborate with them on market surveillance and enforcement to combat counterfeit and adulterated products, as well as on information sharing. We also engage with other stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive approach to protecting consumers and enforcing compliance with regulatory standards.”

The FCCPC, he said, aims to create a safer market environment by implementing stricter penalties for offenders and promoting awareness about the risks associated with fake goods.

Meanwhile, with the N500,000 fine or jail term of up to five years or more for offenders,which is prescribed in the Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Food Act of 2004, lawyer and public affairs analyst, Fred Nzeakor, in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, said it was not commensurate with the weight of the crime committed by counterfeiters.

He called for, “draconian measures against producers and peddlers of fake and substandard products” , noting that they don’t deserve to live among humans as they pose existential threats.

