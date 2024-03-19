Fake Solider Remanded In Lagos

A man identified as Umaru Abdul has been dragged before a Magistrate Court in Yaba, Lagos State by the Lagos State Police Command for impersonating a military officer.

New Telegraph reports that Abdul was charged with three offences: conspiracy to impersonate, forging an official identification card, and impersonating a member of the armed forces.

It was also gathered that Abdul wore a Nigerian Army camouflage outfit on January 11, 2024, in violation of the law, pretending to be an officer of the military.

Abdul was discovered in possession of an identity card featuring the unique symbol of the Nigerian Army.

“Abdul Umar” with the corporal rank was the name tag on the ID card.

Monday saw his arraignment at Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court after he was taken into custody by the police in the Ijegun neighbourhood of Lagos State.

READ ALSO:

After being taken into custody by the police in the Ijegun area of Lagos State

The accused violates Sections 411, 79(1)(a) and (b), and 78(a) and (b) of the Lagos State, 2015 Criminal Law, the prosecution, DSP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court. The defendant committed the alleged offences on January 11, 2024.

Both the defendant’s fictitious ID card and uniform were admitted into evidence.

He entered a guilty plea to the three accusations made against him.

The presiding Magistrate Patrick Nwaka ordered that the defendant be kept in police custody until April 17, 2024, for sentencing.