Fake Soldier Nabbed For Alleged Involvement In Robbery, Extortion In Kaduna

The Police in Kaduna State have arrested a fake soldier allegedly involved in robbery and extortion. Police spokesman in the state, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest in a statement yesterday in Kaduna. Hassan stated that the police arrested the suspect on Saturday following a report by a citizen, detailing a harrowing encounter he had with the suspect and his accomplices, currently at large.

The complainant had told the police that the suspect, in company of his three accomplices, robbed him of N25,500 and others of their mobile phones on March 16 using a Taser. A Taser is a conducted energy device primarily used to incapacitate people.

It sends electric shock waves through the body when fired at a target. Most Tasers look like a pistol with the nozzle cut short. Hassan stated that a search at the suspect’s residence led to the recovery of incriminating evidence, including a complete set of army camouflage and a Taser. He assured that the suspect would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation.