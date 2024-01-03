Fake Result: Sanction Nigerian Institutions Offering unaccredited courses, NANS Tells FG

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Federal Government over the suspension of the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates obtained from institutions in Benin Republic and Togo.

This is even as the student body called on the government to extend its sanction to tertiary institutions operating in Nigeria that are offering courses without accreditation from relevant authorities.

NANS made the call in a statement signed by its national Senate President, Elvis Ekundina on Wednesday.

It would be recalled that the Federal Ministry of Education has on Tuesday raised concern over the utilization of deceptive methods by some Nigerians to acquire degrees from Benin Republic and Togo, aimed at securing job opportunities for which they lack qualifications.

The government ordered the immediate suspension of accreditation of degree certificates obtained from tertiary institutions in these countries.

Reacting to this, NANS called on the Federal Government to commence an investigation into the activities of the Federal Ministry of Education, National Universities Commission (NUC), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and other agencies fingered in the fraudulent activities of obtaining degree certificates from foreign universities.

“While we commend the Federal government for its quick decision to suspend the accreditation of degree certificates obtained from institutions in Benin Republic and Togo, it is however important for the government to take further steps into investigating the activities of relevant agencies fingered in the fraudulent activities.

“This is the only way the Federal government can save its face and restore the battered image of the country.

“We also want to use this opportunity to call on the government to beam its searchlight into the activities of tertiary institutions, especially privately owned who are running unaccredited courses.

“These institutions in their fraudulent act are destroying our education sector and swindling innocent young Nigerians of their money by offering them unaccredited courses.

“Like to describe these universities and polytechnics offering unaccredited courses as illegal institutions as we want the government to deal with them appropriately”, Ekundina.

Ekundina called on the Federal government to collaborate with NANS and other student bodies to rid the country of “illegal” tertiary institutions towards repositioning the education sector.